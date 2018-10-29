No Boeing 787 Max aircraft operating in India faced glitches: DGCA

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India's civil aviation regulator on Monday said that Boeing 737 Max aircraft with India-based airlines have not faced any technical issues.

The comments from a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official came after a Lion Air operated Boeing 737Max 8 aircraft with 188 passengers onboard crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Monday.

"Since six Boeing 737Max are operating with two Indian operators, i.e. Jet Airways and Spicejet, DGCA is in touch with M/s Boeing and FAA ((US aviation regulator) to know more details about the unfortunate accident," the official said.

"Boeing has informed that as on September 2018, 219 737Max airplanes have been delivered across the world. As far as operation of B737Max with Indian operators is concerned, no technical issue has been experienced by the operators."

--IANS

rv/nir