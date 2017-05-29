No bilateral tours with Pakistan till terror emanates from Islamabad, says sports minister Vijay Goel

Union Sports Minister Vijay Goyal said that the BCCI should speak to the government before proposing any bilateral tours against Pakistan.

Ahead of the meeting between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials in Dubai over holding an India-Pakistan bilateral tournament in the future, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goyal has scotched any such plans. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Goel said that India cannot play any bilateral series with their neighbours until terror emanates from Pakistan.

"India Pakistan can't play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains," ANI quoted Goel as saying.

India Pakistan can't play bilateral series till the terror from Pakistan remains: Union Minister Vijay Goel on BCCI-PCB meet in Dubai.

Goel also added that the BCCI should speak to the government before proposing any bilateral tours between the two countries.

"BCCI should talk to government first before giving any proposal. Bilateral series in current situation is not possible," Goel was quoted by News18 as saying.

It must be noted that India and arch-rival Pakistan have not played a bilateral tournament after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, where 166 people died. Since then, the two teams have only faced off in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2012 Asia Cup.

The cross-border tensions have strained ties in other sports too.

On 22 May, the government made it clear that it will not allow Pakistani players to compete in the Pro Kabaddi League, slated to begin next month, unless the neighbouring country stops "sponsoring terrorism".

The fifth season of the league will begin on 25 June with a clash between Puneri Paltans and Telugu Titans in Pune. Reports had suggested that Pakistani players could be included in the players' auction of the league.

The Pakistan wrestling team too had to face the brunt of the political tensions between the two countries. On 3 May, Pakistan Wrestling Federation claimed that its national wrestlers had been denied visa by the Indian High Commission for the Asian Wrestling Championship which was held in New Delhi from 10-14 May.

The scenario is similar with hockey, with the team not allowed to compete with Pakistan due to the prevalent diplomatic tensions. Pakistani players have also been barred from playing in the Hockey India League.

