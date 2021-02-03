No Bharat Bandh, But Nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 as Farmers to Protest Against Ban on Internet Services; Know Timings And Other Details

New Delhi, February 3: Protesting Kisan unions have called for a nationwide 'chakka jam' on February 6 blocking all roads across the country. The mega rally has been called against the internet ban by the Centre, as well as in response to Monday’s Budget 2021 that “ignored” the demands of farmers.

The farmer union leaders said that highways and roads would be blocked between 12 noon and 3 pm on Saturday, February 6. All major routes are expected to be blocked not just in the national capital but across the country. Farmers’ Protest: Delhi Court Grants Bail to Journalist Mandeep Punia.

There have been various reports that there would be a Bharat Bandh on February 6. However, according to reports, it will only be a nationwide chakka jam. The farmers' protest is against the ban on internet services which has been imposed in areas near their agitation sites by the government. The unions have called it harassment by authorities.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait warned that the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws will hold a massive tractor rally if the government does not concede to their key demands by October.

The Delhi Police has beefed up security, deployed additional forces at borders, studded iron nails on the road and built walls for barricading as farmers try to enter the national capital, as per various reports.