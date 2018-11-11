'No better way to learn filmmaking than on-field training'

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Filmmaking is best taught and learnt on-field, believe Aditi Soni and Keerthi Kumar, who, bound by a common love for storytelling, launched a production house-cum-film school a decade ago.

At their Flash Frame Visuals Academy (FFVA), hands-on training with limited students is the mantra they follow.

Marking the Academy's 10th year, they came up with their first feature film production in Telugu "Pedavi Datani Matokatundhi". The alumni and students as chief technicians of the film, which released in July, across South India with mixed reviews.

"Students work as a team when they create projects. No better way to learn filmmaking, than by learning it on field. Here we focus a lot on discipline. Being punctual, respecting each other, time-management and production management are some traits which we impart strongly in students," Aditi said in a statement to IANS.

"We make sure they have enough on-set experience while studying itself, before they are sent to industry," she added.

Keethi said: "Our maiden venture taught us about the industry and business. I would say entertainment business is one of the most thrilling and competitive ones.

"With the experience and learning, we have bigger projects lined up in 2019."

Aditi said students are trained in post-production, editing and colour grading, after which they have come up with short films, ads, web series and music videos.

As for their maiden film production, Aditi said the "Telugu industry has been welcoming".

"Our long-term goal is to make films in different languages and leave a mark. We are here to stay," she added.

