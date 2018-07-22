No BCCI decision on anti-doping

Kolkata, July 22 (IANS) The BCCI on Sunday decided not to press the panic button on World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) pressure for coming under the purview of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Besides CEO Rahul Johri, who represented Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators (COA), the BCCI meeting here was attended by acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry.

Former India captain and BCCI technical committee chairman Sourav Ganguly also attended the meeting.

"We discussed these matters, but no decision has been taken yet. We will be having another meeting shortly," Khanna told reporters after the meeting.

Another top Board official said: "We had a healthy discussion about the Nada issue and the T20 leagues. It was an open-minded discussion and hopefully, we'll make a decision when we meet next."

The BCCI has been under pressure for some time from NADA which wants the cash-rich body to come under its umbrella.

The board has shown reluctance stating it doesn't come under the ambit of National Sports Federations (NSFs).

The Indian cricketers are also averse to the idea, especially the contentious 'Whereabouts' clause as they fear that their privacy will be breached.

There were also discussions on exercising control over the private state T20 leagues like Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), and the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).

--IANS

dm/pur/sed