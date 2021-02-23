No Ban on Inter-State Movement With Kerala, Clarifies Karnataka Minister After Vijayan Writes to PM

The Karnataka government on Tuesday said the state has not prohibited travel with Kerala. As a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travellers entering Karnataka from Kerala must mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours, said Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K.

Karnataka has not prohibited inter-state travel between Karnataka and Kerala. However, as a precautionary measure, guidelines have been issued that travelers entering Karnataka from Kerala must mandatorily possess a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/R5cd0xS4Nt — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 23, 2021

The clarification came shortly after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Narendra Modi regarding "new restrictions imposed by Govt of Karnataka on the entry of people coming from Kerala", saying they were contrary to the instructions issued by the Centre.

In a letter sent to Modi, he said many people including students, trucks carrying essential commoditiesand patients going for medical treatment were put to "undue hardship" at the state borders due to this.

Vijayan also brought to the PM's notice that imposing restrictions of inter-state movement of people by states is contrary to the instructions of the government of India. "I request your urgent intervention in this matter so that hardship of people from Kerala travelling to the neighbouring state of Karnataka can be avoided," Vijayan said.

With the Karnataka government reinstating stricter control of transit passengers from Kerala in view of increasing COVID-19 positive cases, people bound to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada from here for various purposes, including medical needs and studies, were in a fix. Long queues of vehicles could be seen in the border areas since Monday as Karnataka authorities sealed many roads, including national highways and restricted entry only for those with COVID-19 negative certificates.

The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monday, except four to cross over, sources said. According to Karnataka officials at the borders,those who wished to enter the state have to produce COVID-19 negative certificates through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their cross over time.

Health and police personnel are on duty at the four borders, viz. Talapady in Mangalore taluk, Saradka in Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk and Jalsoor in Sullia, to verify and allow people's entry into Karnataka..