No ball decision creates confusion in second ODI

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) A no ball decision created a flutter when India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was claimed to be out by the Australians in a dead ball situation which was eventually turned down by the on-field umpires in the second One Day International here.

Pandya was on 19 when his mis-hit off a full toss went straight into Steve Smith's hands at cover.

It had started drizzling by then and Pandya, without realising that it was a no ball, started walking back to the dressing room.

The tourists grabbed the opportunity with skipper Steve Smith throwing the ball to bowler Kane Richardson, who took the bails off with Pandya nowhere near the crease.

The Aussies appealed for a run-out but the umpires, after some time, decided the ball was dead.

India were 237/6 in 46.4 overs and Pandya walked out to bat again along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Going by MCC Laws (clause 27.7) governing the game, "Batsman leaving his wicket under a misapprehension An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batsman, not having been given out, has left his wicket under a misapprehension that he is out. "The umpire intervening shall call and signal Dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batsman."

--IANS

dm/gau/bg