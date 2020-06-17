No advisory on postponing NEET-UG 2020, says PIB; NTA to hold exams on 26 July

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), on Wednesday said that a fake message is being circulated widely on WhatsApp claiming that the National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate, or NEET-UG 2020, has been postponed to August.

PIB tweeted a fact-check, saying, "Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources."

Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sourceshttps://t.co/w1U5qWRsnD pic.twitter.com/o0WeCYfLKP " PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 17, 2020

A notice issued by examination conducting body, National Testing Agency (BTA), said that a fake public notice dated 15 June 2020 with the subject line " Postponement of NEET UG July 2020 is being circulated through various sources and social media forums.

NTA said that it is investigating the source of the fake notice that has been circulated to misguide candidates, parents and the general public. "Stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elements," NTA said.

According to a report by Times of India, the message that has been circulating on social media says that NTA has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) July 2020 examination scheduled on 26 July 2020 in view of the hardships faced by parents and students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

It further said that situation will be assessed and a revised date for the exam will be issued after 15 August 2020.

NTA had earlier announced that the NEET-UG 2020 exam will be held on 26 July.

NDTV reported that the exam was earlier postponed after the Government of India had imposed a nationwide lockdown to restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus.

NEET-UG 2020 admit cards with the roll number and examination centre details are available on the website of NTA ntaneet.nic.in.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is conducted for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India.

