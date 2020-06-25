No accommodation for Chinese people in Delhi hotels and guesthouses

New Delhi, June 25: No Chinese guests will be allowed accommodation in hotels and guesthouses in Delhi, the Delhi's Hotel and Guest House Owners Association announced.

The decision comes after the Confederation of All India Traders urged traders and service providers to boycott China. There are around 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses in Delhi.

The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association also said that it has decided to boycott Chinese goods which are being used in the hotels and restaurants and henceforth will not be using any Chinese products in its establishments.

India-China standoff: Chidambaram takes a jibe at Centre over two countries' border row

It is also informative. That we have also decided not to give any rooms to any Chinese national at a time when China is repeatedly in attacking mode on the brave Indian soldiers.

Besides closing our shutters for Chinese nationals, we shall also be contacting hotel associations of other states to make similar decisions, the association also said.

Also Read:

Indians are mentally immune to coronavirus: Chinese expert

Coronavirus Drug: Maharashtra, Delhi in list of 5 states to get first set of remdesivir