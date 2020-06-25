‘No Accommodation for Chinese Nationals’: Delhi Hotel Association

Chinese nationals will not be able to access budget hotel or guest house accommodations in the national capital, the Delhi Hotels and Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) announced on Thursday, 25 June, amid tensions between India and China following the Galwan Valley clash.

Announcing that its associated budget hotel or guest house accommodations will not be provided to Chinese nationals in Delhi, DHROA’s president Sandeep Gupta and General Secretary Mahendra Gupta said in a statement, “In view of the nefarious activities of China, it has been decided that no Chinese will be accommodated in Delhi's hotels and guest houses from now onwards. Delhi has about 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75,000 rooms.”

The development comes as DHROA extended full support to the "Boycott Chinese Campaign" of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Furthermore, DHROA has decided not to use any Chinese-made products in their hotels and guest houses.

As per a statement, CAIT will now make all efforts to rope in various sectors to join the campaign.

“CAIT will now contact national organisations of transport, farmers, hawkers, small-scale industries, consumer entrepreneurs themselves, women entrepreneurs and connect them with this campaign [sic],” the statement said.

In addition, CAIT said that by December 2021, traders along with Indian citizens will reduce the imports from China to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore.

(This story has been edited for clarity.)

