NMCG-WWF India organises World Wetlands Day 2021

New Delhi (ANI) February 2, 2021: The National Mission for Clean Ganga and WWF India organised the World Wetlands Day 2021 in New Delhi. The three-day event was inaugurated by Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Ratan Lal Kataria with an objective to support and empower the districts in identification of critical wetlands. Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat joined the programme virtually. The aim is to achieve the objectives of Aviral Dhara' (Continuous Flow) as envisaged by the Namami Gange programme. The event witnessed the book launch related to Wetlands Guidelines for local stakeholders. Winners of Wetlands Quiz 2021 were also announced during the programme. Wetlands are one of the most crucial sources of freshwater and the most productive ecosystems on the Earth.