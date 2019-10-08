NMCG organizes 'Ganga Calling' expedition from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar

Union Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday announced that a month-long river rafting expedition between Devprayag in Uttarakhand to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal will be held between October 10 and November 12. A nine-member team of swimmers and rafters from the three Services of the armed forces, led by acclaimed international open-water swimmer Wing Commander Paramvir Singh will take part in the expedition.The team would be joined by three members from NDRF and two members each from Wildlife Institute of India and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR- IITR), according to Jal Shakti ministry. This is the first-ever effort by National Mission for Clean Ganga to raft across the entire stretch of the river and also the longest ever social campaign undertaken through an adventure sporting activity to raise awareness about the ecological problems in Ganga. The expedition will be supported by all the stakeholders of Namami Gange including the MPs of the constituency along Ganga, members of Ganga Praharis, Ganga Vichar Manch among others with an aim to reach millions of people on Ganga Basin.