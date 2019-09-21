NMCG organizes cleanliness drive at Kalindi Kunj Ghat

A massive cleaning drive is being carried out by the National Mission for Clean Ganga under its Namami Gange program to reinstate River Ganga's cleanliness and purity. To preserve the holy river, the NMCG has been regularly conducting cleaning exercise for Ganga and its tributaries. A cleaning exercise was conducted at Kalindi Kunj ghat in New Delhi on September 21. The government's endeavour has been to connect more people with its flagship project of Namami Gange. NMCG's Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said that citizens should actively and responsibly participate in keeping the rivers clean. As India is set to bid final goodbye to single use plastics on 2nd October, the NMCG also plans to carry out extensive river cleaning drive at Yamuna River in New Delhi on the same day to create mass awareness about Namami Gange project among the residents of New Delhi and around. The participants in the program will be cleaning Ghats of Yamuna in New Delhi. Cleaning tributaries of Ganga is crucial for complete wash out of pollutants from river Ganga. India's holy river Ganga traverses a course of more than 2,500 km through the plains of north and eastern India.It is joined by Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda from left bank and Yamuna, Tamsa, Son and Punpun from right bank.