NMCG organises World Environment Day under Clean Ganga Mission

To mark the World Environment Day, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) organised a day-long convention to discuss the ways to protect Ganga river and its tributaries. Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who graced the occasion, laid emphasis on the conservation of rivers as it provides many resources for the livelihood. In order to increase public participation in Namami Gange program and encourage the youth, the NMCG had organized Ganga Quest, a pan India bilingual quiz.The winners of the quiz were awarded with exciting prizes and certificates in the event which were given away by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in presence of officials from the National Mission for Clean Ganga. New publications highlighting the work of Namami Gange projects were released on the occassion. The event was also marked by signing of concession agreement for Howrah, Bally, Baranagar - Kamarhati Sewerage Projects on Hybrid Annuity Mode. National Mission for Clean Ganga endeavors every effort by deploying best available knowledge and resources across the world to clean and rejuvenate the Ganga and its tributaries.