NMCG organises workshop on River Basin Management in New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 22 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), in association with GIZ India, organized an International workshop in New Delhi on River Basin Management at different levels and the role of RBO's or River Basin Organisations in support of Ganga Rejuvenation. It focused on institutional set-ups that are needed for RBO'S to achieve and implement effective river basin management towards joint objective. It brought together around 60 representatives from various large river basins and River Basin Organisations around the world including India as well as of key authorities in the Ganga River Basin. This exchange between different stakeholders aimed to demonstrate how river basin management processes are coordinated in other large river basins making use of River Basin Organisations and related institutional set-ups at all implementation levels. The workshop was a combination of presentations, plenary and panel discussions as well as break-out groups in order to achieve the best possible exchange and outcomes. In India, many institutions at national and state level are currently involved in the work and efforts to rejuvenate the river Ganga but such discussions will further trigger ideas towards an institutional set-up of National Mission Clean Ganga towards optimised Ganga River Basin Management.