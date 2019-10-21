NMCG organises International Workshop on environmental flows assessment

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is organizing a two-day workshop in New Delhi to enhance and share its knowledge in the integrated River Basin Management. European experts at the subject have also participated in the workshop that aims to tackle the challenges in terms of management of water quality and quantity in river basins in India. The successful implementation of e-flows will contribute to successful river basin management. A guidance document on the 'Assessment of Environmental flows in India' is being developed as a part of the India-EU Water Partnership Action Plan. Currently, a growing number of organisations and people are involved in research and development of e-flows assessment in India. A rich variety of cutting-edge topics and expert speakers from various backgrounds have participated in the workshop to ponder and provide solutions regarding e-flows assessment and implementation. There are many efforts underway to collect integral data in order to enhance the flow-ecology relationships. The current assessment and implementation projects attempt to better involve stakeholders in their decisions through conferences, public hearings and other means such as social media.