NMCG organises Empowered Task Force meet to review Namami Gange projects

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) organised the sixth meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) here on Friday.

The meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was joined by officials from several central ministries, departments and state governments for ensuring better coordination for Clean Ganga Mission.

High priority will now be given to Ganga villages under the Swachh Bharat Mission II.

The NMCG under its Namami Gange project is also focusing on solid-liquid waste management in Ganga villages, afforestation, and conservation of wetlands and traditional water bodies.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Namami Gange projects in several states.

"River Ganga flows in 400 km area of Bihar. We have taken 54 projects in the 20 major towns that fall under the NMCG's mission in Bihar. The total project is estimated to cost around 6,250 crore rupees," Shekhawat said.

Representatives of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar appraised the status of the Namami Gange program and discussed the plan for the revival of smaller rivers in their respective states.

Other ministries and departments associated with the Namami Gange Mission also presented the work done on their part on Ganga rejuvenation.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change shared updates on the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act (CAMPA) fund utilised for afforestation in the Ganga basin and the status of project Dolphin.

Director-General of National Mission for Clean Ganga Rajiv Ranjan Mishra Mishra said that the Ganga Gram project will help clean the river.

"Now what we do in Ganga Gram is, first of all, we try to make them clean. The entire Ganga Gram is now open defecation free. Toilets are being constructed. Ganga Gram is being given priority and solely the liquid waste management of all this Ganga Gram will be taken up on priority under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. (ANI)