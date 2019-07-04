NMCG lays stress on cleaning tributaries of Ganga

Rising in the Himalayas and flowing to the Bay of Bengal, Ganga traverses a course of more than 2,500 km through the plains of north and eastern India. Serving as one of India's holiest rivers, Ganga is joined by Ramganga, Gomti, Ghaghara, Gandak, Kosi and Mahananda from left bank and Yamuna, Tamsa, Son and Punpun from right bank. Ganga can't be clean unless its tributaries are clean. Under the Namami Gange programme, the government has initiated several major projects to clean Ganga and its tributaries. The Yamuna, the western most and the longest tributary of the Ganga, has its source in the Yamunotri glacier on the western slopes of Banderpunch range. It joins the Ganga at Prayag and holds 40.2 percent of the entire Ganges Basin. To preserve people's faith in the purity of the river, the National Mission for Clean Ganga under its Namami Gange programme has been taking significant steps towards keeping the holy waters of Yamuna clean from sewage generated in cities falling along its course.