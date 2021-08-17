NMCG launches ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ Season 2

New Delhi, Aug 17 (ANI): National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Doordarshan launched the second season of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' with an aim to focus on the issue of water conservation. The event was graced by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and NMCG DG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. The show reel of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' was also showcased during the event. Earlier, the first season of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' has already dealt with issues of river pollution and rejuvenation. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal who acted in 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga' series also attended the event. River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. The National Mission for Clean Ganga has been working extensively to rejuvenate and keep the holy river clean.