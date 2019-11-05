NMCG holds "Ganga Utsav" in New Delhi

The National Mission for Clean

Ganga recently organized "Ganga Utsav" in New Delhi's Dhyanchand stadium to celebrate 11th anniversary of Ganga being declared as the national river of India. The event which was held in coordination with India's Jal shakti ministry, saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Indian union minister of Jal Shakti, Rattan Lal Kataria union minister of state in ministry of Jal Shakti, social justice and empowerment. The Director General of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra also graced the occasion with his august presence. Ministers attending the event reflected upon importance of organizing such events that play a vital role in creating general awareness about keeping Ganga and its tributaries clean. The event celebrated rivers and their sustainability through various activities being held under the Ganga Utsav. The Union ministers and NMCG director Rajiv Ranjan Mishra visited the fun filled stalls and appreciated the efforts and excitement displayed by the participants in celebrating the Utsav. Mishra reflected upon various initiatives being undertaken by the National Mission for clean Ganga to save the river from getting polluted. He also spoke about Ganga utsav event. Students attending the event from various schools also shared their experiences from the event. River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. By holding such alluring events, the NMCG aims at achieving maximum public participation in its endeavour of cleaning Ganga and its tributaries.