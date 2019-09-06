NMCG gains global experiences from World Water Week 2019 to clean Ganga

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to seek the help of foreign experts to develop a kind of environmental flow regime for river Ganga and its tributaries. The Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra who recently returned after participating in the World Water Week 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden said he had interacted with many experts who have shown interest in visiting India and contributing for conservation of holy Ganga and its tributaries. NMCG set up a pavilion in the World Water Week 2019 during August 25 to 30, 2019 and successfully projected the massive size and diverse achievements and potential areas of collaboration and investment of the Namami Gange' mission. The pavilion displayed NMCG's vision and works on the Ganga River Basin Management Plan for the visiting delegates, experts, researchers, academicians, policy makers, technology providers and water industry leaders.