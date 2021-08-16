NMCG- DD launches ‘Rag Rag Mein Ganga’ Season 2

New Delhi, (ANI), August 16, 2021: National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with Doordarshan launched second season of 'Rag Rag Mein Ganga'. The second season of RRMG will focus on the crucial issue of water conservation. The event was graced by Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur and NMCG DG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra. The show reel of RRMG was also showcased during the event. Earlier, the first season of RRMG has already dealt with issues of river pollution and rejuvenation. Actor Rajeev Khandelwal also attended the event reuniting for the RRMG second season as a host. River Ganga has significant economic environmental and cultural value in India. NMCG has been working extensively to rejuvenate and keep the river clean.