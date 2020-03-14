NMCG concludes "Ganga Amantran Abhiyan" with grandeur in New Delhi

National Mission for Clean Ganga or NMCG recently organized a grand event at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi to mark the conclusion of "Ganga Amantran Abhiyan", a flagship programme of the NMCG. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was invited as the chief guest at the event to confer the awards to various achievers who contributed towards the successful completion of "Ganga Amantran Abhiyan" programme. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of State in Ministry of Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria also graced the event that also included the presence of other esteemed guests like Director General of NMCG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra and Wing Commander Paramvir Singh. In his address, Shah spoke about the importance of keeping river Ganga clean and NMCG's role in developing an infrastructure and a culture that would help in maintaining the purity of the holy river. "Ganga Amantran Abhiyan" was a pioneering and historic exploratory open-water rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga River from Devprayag to Ganga Sagar. Shekhawat congratulated the entire team of NMCG and the ministry for their relentless efforts in accomplishing various milestones of this unique expedition. The aim of this mission was to further strengthen the community connect with Ganga river, create awareness among people at large and encourage students and youth to become torch bearers of the noble cause. River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural value in India. By holding such events, the NMCG aims at achieving maximum public participation in its endeavour of cleaning Ganga and its tributaries.