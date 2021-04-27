NMC Asks Final Year Medical Students to Continue Working as 'Residents' Till New Batch Joins

To ensure there is no shortage of doctors to attend to the increasing number of patients in Indian hospitals and medical facilities, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked the final year postgraduate students to continue working as ‘residents’ till the new batch of students arrives. The enrolment of the new batch of postgraduate students has been delayed this year as the entrance exam – NEET PG could not be held because of the pandemic. The exam has been postponed till further notice.

All medical institutions including central, state, UT, government institutions or private institutions have been asked to continue providing the final year students with accommodation and payment of stipend during the extended period.

The final year examination of postgraduate courses has been delayed in many colleges. “In view of the circumstance, in order to ensure that there is no shortage of Residents in handling the surge of COVID-19 cases, the services of these postgraduate students as Residents may be continued to be utilized until fresh batches of postgraduate students have joined,” NMC said in its official notice.

Currently, there are 75236 postgraduate students, 26969 senior residents, 19998 non-PG junior residents, and 7748 pg students in super specialty studies in India, as per NMC.

For undergraduate exams, the UG medical education board of NMC asked colleges to hold exams as per schedule. Considering the risk stratification of areas where medical colleges or institutions are located, if external examiners are not available, the institute can hold an exam with one external examiner from an outside present in online mode and one other examiner may be invited from the same health university who is to remain present physically.

