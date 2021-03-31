NLSUI Admissions Open for Master in Public Policy Course, Here's All you Need to Know

National Law School of India Universities (NLSIU), Bengaluru has started the admission process for master’s and integrated PhD programme in Public Policy on its official website mpp.nls.ac.in. The application process for the same is on and will conclude on April 11.

To be selected for the course, candidates will have to clear Policy Aptitude Test (PAT) 2021. PAT is scheduled to be conducted on April 27. Candidates need to secure at least 50 per cent marks in PAT. Shortlisted candidates will be called to write an essay on a given topic. Those who clear the computer-based multiple-choice test and written test will be called for interview.

The merit list will be prepared by combining the scores of all three stages. PAT score will be given 60 per cent weightage while essay writing and personal interview will be given 20 per cent weightage, each.

NLSIU public policy admission 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the master’s degree must hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university. However, for the integrated PhD programme, applicants must hold a postgraduate degree.

NLSUI Public Policy admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpp.nls.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the Apply Now tab under the Application section on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, click on the provided link

Step 4: Register yourself by providing the required details and a valid mobile number and email address

Step 5: Save the system-generated user id and password and proceed with the application form

Step 6: Fill in the application form carefully and make fee payment

Step 7: Submit and download a copy of the application.

Applicants in case of any query can contact the concerned authority of NLSUI at +91 80 2321 3531 and +91 9986098655.