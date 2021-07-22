NLFB Chief M Batha Lays Down Arms in Assam, 60 More Militants Likely to Surrender Today

Dreaded National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militant M Batha, who carried a cash reward of 10 lakh on his head, to surrender before the Assam Police on Thursday. Batha was the head of newly formed NLFB was formerly associated with the now disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

The NLFB was formed after BTC election and was operating from Myanmar and Arunachal Pradesh forests. Special DG of Assam Police, G P Singh, was present when Batha surrendered.

As many as 60 other members of NLFB are also expected to lay their arms on Thursday.

