NKFI to launch kabaddi league

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The New Kabaddi Federation of India (NKFI), a leading association promoting the sport, is all set to launch Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, the first of its kind in the country.

The league has been conceptualised with the objective of promoting the Indian origin sport among Indian and international viewers.

Many former greats and Arjuna awardees of the game have joined hands and come together with the NKFI to conceptualize and launch the Indo International Premier Kabaddi League. Legends such as S. Rajarathinam, a two-time Asian Games champion, World Cup winner Suresh Kumar, Muruganatham, Madukar Yadav, C. Honnappa and many more have extended their support towards this league along with many other sports personalities and celebrities.

The league will showcase a distinct format, having 8 teams with 62 matches spread over one and half months. Each team will have 3-4 foreign players from across the world.

It will feature players from across the globe namely New Zealand, Poland, Argentina, Tanzania, Australia, Norway, the United Kingdom, Canada, the US, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Mauritius, Kenya, Iraq, Denmark and others.

All 62 games to be broadcast exclusively on DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications India.

"I'm really proud to see Kabaddi growing in India. In the last few years we have been seeing a drastic change in people's mindset for Kabaddi. With the launch of this league we expect that Kabaddi will gain more encouragement as a sport in India," NKFI chief Sarvesh Kumar said.

--IANS

ajb/sed