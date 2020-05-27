Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi Police to file 15 chargesheets against 294 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet

New Delhi: Delhi Police will file 15 chargesheets against 294 foreign nationals in the Saket court today in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police officials said on Wednesday.

The congregation, which was attended by hundreds of foreign nationals and thousands of Indians, had reportedly emerged as an epicentre for the spread of coronavirus in the country. Several FIRs were also registered in the matter.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had on Tuesday filed 20 chargesheets against 82 foreign nationals in a Saket district court in connection with the congregation held in March this year.

The chargesheets were filed under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All these foreign nationals are being chargesheeted for violation of visa norms, the police had said.

