Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi to Reopen From September 6, Authorities Say Arrangements Made as Per Govt Guidelines

New Delhi, September 6: The Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital will be reopened from September 6. The shrine of 13th century Sufi saint Muhammad Nizamuddin Auliya (RA) was closed from mid-March, after the outbreak of coronavirus in India. The decision to reopen the dargah was taken after the Unlock 4 guidelines were issued by the government. Maharashtra: BJP Stages Agitation Seeking Reopening of Religious Places.

Syed Adeeb Nizami, Incharge of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, told reporters on Friday that all arrangements in accordance to the government guidelines have been enacted. From September 6 onwards, the general public would be allowed to visit the shrine under the COVID-19 safety norms.

"The dargah will be opened from 6th September. According to the government guidelines, we have made arrangements. In the lockdown, we closed the dargah to the public. Now keeping the guidelines in mind, we are opening the dargah," Nizami said.

6 सितंबर से दरगाह खोली जाएगी। सरकार की गाइडलाइन्स के अनुसार हमने इंतजाम किए हैं। लॉकडाउन में हमने जनता के लिए दरगाह को बंद कर दिया था। अब गाइडलाइन्स को ध्यान में रखकर हम दरगाह खोल रहे हैं : सैयद अदीब निजामी, इंचार्ज दरगाह हज़रत निज़ामुद्दीन औलिया, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/XVK6EgJqRJ — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 4, 2020





The state governments were permitted by the Centre to reopen religious places from July, depending on the region-specific COVID-19 situation. While some provinces in India allowed the places of worship to be frequented by devotees, a number of states decided to defer the re-opening up of mosques, temples, churches, gurudwaras and shrines.