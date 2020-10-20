Nitish’s Status Dips, Still Most-Preferred CM: Bihar Opinion Poll

The Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll, released on Tuesday, 20 October, ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has indicated that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s popularity has taken a hit, reported India Today.

According to the opinion poll, nearly 80 percent of people were satisfied with the functioning of the Nitish Kumar government in 2015. However, in 2020, only 52 percent are.

Anti-incumbency sentiment against Kumar has also increased by 1 percent, suggested the poll, according to India Today.

While anti-Incumbency against Nitish was at 42 percent in 2015, it is now at 43 percent. At the same time, anti-incumbency in favour of Nitish was at 52 percent in 2015, and has now gone down to 38 percent.

Who Does Bihar Want as the Next CM?

Kumar still remains Bihar’s favourite choice for CM, though, according to the Lokniti-CSDS opinion poll, with 31 percent of potential voters wanting him for another term. He is followed by Tejashwi Yadav, at 27 percent.

According to the Lokniti-CSDS Bihar Opinion Poll, the predicted seat shares for different Bihar Assembly aspirants are:

NDA - 133-143

Mahagathbandhan - 88-98

LJP - 2-6

Others - 6-10

Nearly 20 Percent Voters Undecided

According to India Today, Sandeep Shastri, National Coordinator of the Lokniti Network said that the opinion poll, prima facie, suggests that Kumar’s status has decreased in Bihar.

However, Shastri reportedly pointed out that two caveats are important:

"“Nearly 20 percent of people are undecided on whether NDA should be given a second chance and secondly, if Tejashwi and Lalu Prasad’s popularity as CM is seen together, then so should be that of Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi. There is still a 5 percent gap between the NDA and the Grand Alliance in that regard.” " - Sandeep Shastri, National Coordinator of the Lokniti Network

In the world’s first biggest electoral exercise amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bihar is all set to go to polls in three phases in October and November.

(With inputs from India Today.)

