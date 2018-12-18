Nitish Kumar meets Vietnam envoy in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Pham Sanh Chau, and discussed various issues related to bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Nitish discussed the significance of Buddhist pilgrimage sites in Bihar to the envoy. He stressed about the historic cities of Vaishali, Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, considered as holiest sites of Buddhism, an official statement read. The Vietnamese ambassador spoke about his interest in yoga, which the Bihar Chief Minister appreciated and extended an invitation to him to visit a yoga institute in Munger.