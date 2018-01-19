Nitin Gadkari urges automobile industry to adhere to BS-VI norms

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday launched India's first BS-VI in Mumbai. After launching the vehicle by Mercedes-Benz, the Union Minister urged automobile industries to work according to BS-VI norms and help reduce pollution. "Pollution is the biggest issue in India. Everyone knows situation in Delhi. We decided to make BS-VI mandatory from 1st April, 2020. I appeal automobile industry to work accordingly and help reduce pollution. Alternative fuel & bio-fuel is being emphasised upon in India," Gadkari said.