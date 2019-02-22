Nitin Gadkari speaks on cutting off water supply to Pakistan under Indus Water Treaty

Union Minister of Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the recent announcement to stop India's share of water, under Indus Water Treaty, to Pakistan will not be taken solely by his department and a Prime Minister-level decision will be taken for the same. Gadkari also advocated cutting off Pakistan's share of water as the latter was giving support to terrorism."Nirnay kewal mere department ka nahi hai, sarkar aur PM ke level pe nirnay hoga par maine apne department se kaha hai ki Pakistan ka jo inke adhikar ka bhi paani ja raha tha vo kahan kahan rok sakte hain uska technical design bana ke taiyaari karo," Gadkari told ANI.