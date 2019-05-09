Nitin Gadkari slams Congress for using bad words against PM Modi

Union Minister for Shipping and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari held a press conference in Amritsar and said, "Pakistan is continuously supporting terrorists. If Pakistan doesn't stops terrorism, we won't have any other option but to stop river water to Pakistan. So India has started internally studying it. That water will go to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan". He further added, "Water is going to Pakistan from 3 rivers, we don't want to stop that. But the basis of water treaty between India and Pakistan were peaceful relations and friendship which have completely vanished. So we are not bound to follow this treaty".