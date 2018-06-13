Nitin Gadkari, IOCL sign agreement to re-use treated waste water for Mathura refinery

Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Nitin Gadkari presided over the signing of the Concession Agreement for the development of sewage treatment plant. The plant will be built through Hybrid Annuity based Public-Private Partnership for India's first city-wide integrated sewerage infrastructure for Mathura and signing of agreement with IOCL for the re-use of treated waste water for Mathura refinery. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Ministers of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Dr. Satya Pal Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, Minister Gadkari said, "47 projects out of 225 to clean Ganga have been completed".