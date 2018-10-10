Nitin Gadkari gives clarification on his earlier reported statement that BJP overpromised in 2014 elections

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday gave clarification on his earlier reported statement that 'BJP overpromised in 2014 elections'. Gadkari said, "This is false, I did not say anything on Modi ji or 15 lakh. The programme was in Marathi and I wonder since when has Rahul ji started understanding Marathi?" On October 9, the Congress posted a video of Gadkari allegedly claiming on a TV show that his party had made "tall promises" before coming to power.