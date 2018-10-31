Nitin Gadkari attends 'Run for Unity' in Delhi

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attended 'Run for Unity' marathon in the national capital on Wednesday. The event was organised on 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. India's first Deputy Prime Minister Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' across the country. Patel was a political and social leader of India who played a major role in the country's struggle for independence. He also guided its integration into a united, independent nation. Patel was called the "Iron Man of India", and was often addressed as "Sardar" which means "Chief" or "Leader" in many languages of India.