Niti Aayog's VC hails Cabinet's decision to liberalise FDI policy

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a number of amendments in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Policy, intended to liberalise and simplify the policy so as to provide ease of doing business in the country. Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar hailed the Centre's decision and said that bringing multinational companies (MNCs) in India would grow exports thereby growing employment in the country. The Cabinet approval will, however, attract larger FDI inflow and subsequently greater growth of investment, income and employment. FDI is a major driver of economic growth and a source of non-debt finance for the economic development of the country.