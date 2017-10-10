NITI Aayog working on Digital Transformation Index

Kolkata, Oct 10 (IANS) NITI Aayhog is working on a Digital Transformation Index for start-ups in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

"NITI Aayog is working on a Digital Transformation Index for start-ups," its Officer on Special Duty Aalekh Sharan said,

Digital Transformation Index (DTI) is a tool used for gauging how well one helps an organization grow and thrive in a digital world.

Steps such as measuring the spirit of cooperation and competitiveness among states and ensuring best practices are shared and replicated are being taken, he said, adding that many top innovators are engaged with multinational companies abroad.

"The challenge is to bring them back home and inspire them to contribute towards innovation in India. This is something which will create more jobs, he said at an event organised by CII in association with USPTO-GIPA here.

Sharan also underscored the need for stronger industry-academia linkages for creating a strong eco-system of innovation.

--IANS

bdc/vd