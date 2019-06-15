NITI Aayog to review guidelines of SDRF in cooperation with Home Affairs, Agriculture Ministry: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday informed about the decisions taken in 5th meeting of the Governing Council. He said, "States had a request that government of India should review guidelines of State Disaster Response Fund, and we will be doing it in cooperation with Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Agriculture." "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister especially mentioned that the Forest Act needs a few changes. MP, Goa and many other states said that production in the mining sector has been at a decline," he added.