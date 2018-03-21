NITI Aayog partners with Piramal Foundation to transform 115 aspirational districts

The NITI Aayog and Piramal Foundation entered into an agreement to work to transform 115 'aspirational Districts' across the country in terms of healthcare, education and nutrition. They will work closely with the District Collectors and Key officers of these districts. Earlier this year, NITI Aayog ranked 115 aspirational districts selected by the Government on six socio-economic parameters, pertaining to health and nutrition, education, financial inclusion and skill development, agriculture and water resources and basic infrastructure. The government's think tank also highlighted multiple challenges across indicators that need to be disentangled, in order to transform these aspirational districts across India.