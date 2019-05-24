NITI Aayog can lead transformation of Indian economy: Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar

While speaking to ANI in the national capital today, Vice Chairman of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Rajiv Kumar said, "I feared for the life of Niti Aayog and for my own future, with opposition leader having declared that they will close it down. It is a wonderful organisation which is a creation of our Prime Minister's vision to bring transformational change in the Indian economy." "This is the weakness of the Opposition. So called stalwarts like P Chidambaram, they have never ever thought about how to bring new India. That is what we need today. We have to jettison our mind set about old India. We have to find new ways for creating employment," he added.