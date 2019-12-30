NITI Aayog launches SDG India Index and Dashboard 2019-2020 in Delhi

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog launched SDG India Index and Dashboard 2019-2020 in the national capital on December 30. Vice Chairman (VC) Rajiv Kumar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant launched the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard. Several other government officials were also present during the launch programme. While speaking to ANI, VC Rajiv Kumar said, "The main aim of SDG Index is to become an integral part of the developmental agenda of the central as well as of state governments. This is our promise to achieve agenda 2030 because if India won't achieve it then no other country in the world will be able to do so as our population is second largest in the world." "There are three main motives of this index, first is to make it an important and integral part in the development strategies. Second is to promote healthy competition among states so that they will try their best to move forward in the race and third is to make this SDG Index a mass movement," VC added.