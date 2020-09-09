NITI Aayog’s New ‘India Model’ For Personal Data Sharing Explained

NITI Aayog has presented a draft policy that allows individuals to “seamlessly and securely access their data and share it with third party institutions.”

The new draft policy, titled ‘Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture’ (DEPA) argues “India needs a paradigm shift in personal data management” and proposes a consent framework that would allow individuals and small businesses to “access, control and share personal data” with third party institutions.

The reports seeks to enable organisations to share the personal data of an individual with one another through the concept of “consent managers” - that will manage people’s consent for data sharing.

In doing so, the policy frames this new data governance model in the context of ‘individual empowerment’ by allowing the seamless exchange of personal data among institutions in a secure manner while minismising privacy harms.

This draft policy comes hot on the heels of other data-related policies such as the Non-Personal Data Governance Framework and the National Digital Health Mission. NITI Aayog has stated that the policy will be publicly launched and operationalised in 2020 itself and is currently seeking comments on the draft till 1 October.

Why Has This Policy Been Proposed?

The reports identifies the problem of India’s digital economy as being held back by personal data of an individual lying across silos.

It argues that the “The problem is not that companies are benefiting from individuals’ data; the problem is that individuals and small firms do not benefit,” the draft states.

This report flows from the Centre’s overarching position that data is primarily an economic good. This is reflected in the Personal Data Protection Bill (currently tabled in Parliament), the Economic Survey of India in 2019 and 2020 as well as the decision of ministries to sell the data of citizens without consent to generate revenue and most recently in the Non-Personal Data Governance Framework published 13 July.

However, the proposed goal of maximising economic value from personal data is possible if action is taken to ensure ease of data flows between silos such as banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, government department with user consent.

Who All Have Developed This Policy?

This policy, published by NITI Aayog and set to launch in 2020, involves four regulators across banking, securities, insurance, and pensions - RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA - and the Ministry of Finance coming together to implement this model.

The report has been prepared by iSPIRT, a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit think tank comprising some of the biggest names in India’s technology sector as its volunteers. Among the core pillars of its operation is to “convert ideas into policy proposals to take to government stakeholders.”

iSpirt products include India Health Stack, National Health Stack and OCEN ( APIs for interaction between lender and Loan Service Provider)

The report has also received inputs from “individual thought leaders” including Nandan Nilekani, Justice Srikrishna (who headed the committee on personal data protection bill), former SBI chairperson Arundathi Bhatacharya, and lawyer Rahul Matthan.

The #DEPA (Data Empowerment & Protection Architecture) draft is out now! India is taking a historic step towards empowering individuals with control over their personal data, by operationalising an evolvable regulatory, institutional and technology design for secure data sharing. https://t.co/8TqPwRKHtD — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) September 4, 2020

Where Does This Policy Fit?

DEPA “as a layer of secure digital data sharing through consent” forms the final layer of India Stack

India Stack is a privately-owned bouquet of proprietary software or APIs powering Aadhaar-based applications, and UPI based digital transactions. It allows government, businesses to use India’s digital infrastructure to deliver private services.

The other key layers of India Stack include the ‘identity layer’ (Aadhaar, launched 2010), and a ‘payments layer’ for digital payments (the Unified Payments Interface, launched 2016). DEPA will form a part of the ‘data empowerment’ layer “to enable secure sharing of data” as the NITI Aayog describes it.

