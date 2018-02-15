Niti Aayog gets fast charging station for electric vehicles

Demonstrating its commitment to clean energy and sustainable transportation, the Indian government's premier policy think tank has installed an ABB Terra 53 fast charging station for electric vehicles at the organization's office in the heart of New Delhi. The installation by ABB, a global leader in electric vehicle charging, supports recent proposals by the Ministry of Highways and Transportation and NITI Aayog, which include a pilot project in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in New Delhi, India's capital. The unveiling ceremony was led by Nitin Gadkari, Indian Minister for Highways and Transportation at the NITI Aayog's premises in the presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and other dignitaries. ABB's 50kW fast charging station can provide a full charge to an electric vehicle in only 30 minutes. As a global leader in EV fast-charging solutions, ABB has more than 6,000 units installed across more than 55 countries. The Terra 53 is based on international charging standards for EVs. The charger converts alternating current (AC) from the grid to the direct current (DC) used by EV batteries. But it can also work with EVs that use AC charging. The station's robust hardware and compliance with global electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing standards ensures safe operation in all-weather conditions.