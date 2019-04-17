Niti Aayog CEO counters Azim Premji University report on job loss during 2016-2018

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday reacted on Azim Premji University report regarding job loss during 2016-2018. Countering the report and referring the development works, schemes and statistics of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Kant said that there is increase in job creations in the country. At least 50 lakh countrymen lost their jobs between 2016 and 2018, reveals a report prepared by the Azim Premji University. The report titled 'State of Working India' has been prepared by the university's Centre for Sustainable Employment.