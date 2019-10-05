Nita Ambani Presents Ceremonial "Match Ball" ahead of First-Ever NBA Game In India

The first-ever NBA game to be played in India is currently underway at NSCI stadium in Mumbai's Worli. Nita Ambani, the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, presented the ceremonial "match ball" to NBA officials, ahead of the game between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. The teams are in India to play two pre-season games on Friday and Saturday. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presented the "first" Match Ball to Nita Ambani as a symbol of NBA coming to India.