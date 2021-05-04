NIT Raipur postpones NIMCET 2021 due to COVID-19; check details on nimcet.in

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur has deferred the National Institute of Technology Master of Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2021 examination.

The exam was slated to be held on 23 May but has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the date of the test. NIT Raipur has advised students to keep preparing for the exam and to regularly check the official website, nimcet.in, for further updates.

The Institute has also suspended the student help desk till 12 May, as per a notice on the site.

The NIMCET is a Common Entrance National Level Test which is conducted by 11 NITs for admission to the Master of Computer Application (MCA) programme. This course is available at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Calicut, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Patna, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli, and Warangal NITs. Interested candidates can apply only through online mode.

The NIMCET scores are also used by Hyderabad University, Indraprastha University, Delhi, and Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur to admit students to their MCA programmes.

Eligibility Criteria:

1. A candidate must have scored at least 60 percent marks in aggregate in BSc/ BSc (Hons)/ BCA/ BIT/ BVoc (Computer Science/ Computer Applications)/ BBA (Computer Applications) from a recognized university. The course should be a minimum of three years degree programme

2. Applicants must have studied Mathematics or Statistics as one of the subjects at the graduation level; or

3. An aspirant must have completed BE/ BTech from a recognised university

