Nissan launches 'Kicks' in India starting at Rs 9.55 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Automobile major Nissan on Tuesday launched its new SUV "Kicks" in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.55 lakh.

The car would offer "1.5H 4K" petrol option with five-speed manual transmission and "1.5K 9K dci" engine with six-speed manual transmission, Nissan said in a statement.

It would be "available in four variants, XL, XV, XV Premium amd XV Premium+ in diesel, and two dynamic variants - XL, XV in petrol.

Speaking at the launch event here, Peyman Kargar, Senior Vice President of Nissan Motor, said: "Our R&D and design teams in India developed the SUV in collaboration with our teams in Japan, Australia and Brazil. The new Nissan Kicks has Nissan Intelligent Mobility at its core."

The car also features anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) and brake assist system.

"The fuel efficiency certified under test conditions is 14.23 km/litre (petrol)

and 20.45 km/litre (diesel) as per ARAI (Automotive Research Association of India) Certification," the statement said.

