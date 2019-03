New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Nissan India on Friday said it will increase price of "Datsun GO and GO+" models by up to 4 per cent effective April 1.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, Director Sales and commercial, Nissan Motor India stated: "... With rise in input costs and several economic factors, we are making a nominal price adjustment to our Datsun GO and GO+ models."

